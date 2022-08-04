WALTON TAXIS CAPITAL CARS
Local and Reliable Service succinctly communicates that Walton Taxis operates within a specific area (Walton) and prioritizes reliability in their transportation services
Licensed Drivers
Thus All our Teams are DBS checked and licensed by the Elmbridge Borough Council ensuring safety and security for all Walton on Thames Airport Transfers.
Reliable Service
Our Heritage & Experience ensures Accuracy from point of booking to destination for all particularly Walton on Thames Airport Transfers.
Competitive Rates
Eventually quality at affordable prices. We aim to transfer you competitively offering you discounts on return journeys on your Walton on Thames Taxis.
Online Booking
Secure Online bookings with 24hr online multilingual support provided by our Live Chat service.
Welcome to Walton Taxis Capital Cars
Walton Taxis with a team of highly experienced staff, we are able to deliver a professional and personal service to all of our clients. We are a professional chauffeur company and we are constantly improving our services and quality in order to meet the needs of our clients in Walton on Thames.
Our clients are our priority therefore, basically we have an ongoing procedure that allows our services to remain to a high consistent standard and be one of the best Taxi companies in Walton on Thames.