  • 43 Danesfield Close Walton On Thames Kt12 3Bp
  • 01932300311

Local and Reliable Service succinctly communicates that Walton Taxis operates within a specific area (Walton) and prioritizes reliability in their transportation services

01932300311

Licensed Drivers

Thus All our Teams are DBS checked and licensed by the Elmbridge Borough Council ensuring safety and security for all Walton on Thames Airport Transfers.

Reliable Service

Our Heritage & Experience ensures Accuracy from point of booking to destination for all particularly Walton on Thames Airport Transfers.

Competitive Rates

Eventually quality at affordable prices. We aim to transfer you competitively offering you discounts on return journeys on your Walton on Thames Taxis.

Online Booking

Secure Online bookings with 24hr online multilingual support provided by our Live Chat service.

  • Who We Are?

Welcome to Walton Taxis Capital Cars

Walton Taxis with a team of highly experienced staff, we are able to deliver a professional and personal service to all of our clients. We are a professional chauffeur company and we are constantly improving our services and quality in order to meet the needs of our clients in Walton on Thames.

Our clients are our priority therefore, basically we have an ongoing procedure that allows our services to remain to a high consistent standard and be one of the best Taxi companies in Walton on Thames.

Book Taxi From Walton to Heathrow Airport

Book Taxi From Walton to Gatwick Airport

Book Taxi From Walton to Luton Airport

Book Taxi From Walton to Stansted Airport

Book Walton Taxis to London

Book Walton Taxis to Racecourse

Book Walton Taxis for any distance

Book Walton Taxi for Weddings

  • OUR BRANCHES
  • OUR FLEET
Hatchback

  • 4 Passengers
  • 2 suitcases
  • Petrol
Salon

  • 4 Passengers
  • 2 suitcases
  • Petrol
Estate

  • 4 Passengers
  • 4 suitcases
  • Petrol
MPV

  • 5 Passengers
  • 2 suitcases
  • Petrol
XL MPV

  • 6 Passengers
  • 6 suitcases
  • Petrol
Mini Bus Merc Vito

  • 8 Passengers
  • 6 suitcases
  • Petrol
