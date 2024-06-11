WALTON TAXIS CAPITAL CARS
Local and Reliable Service succinctly communicates that Walton Taxis operates within a specific area (Walton) and prioritizes reliability in their transportation services
WALTON TAXIS CAPITAL CARS
Local and Reliable Service succinctly communicates that Walton Taxis operates within a specific area (Walton) and prioritizes reliability in their transportation services
Rai Barker Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.Cab journey in weybridge .. area I didn't know well. Cab driver was promt, courteous and Felt safe, as female travelling on my own, later in evening. Very important. Would Recommend this company 😊 Thank you Carmel Hewitt Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.Capital cars provided an excellent service. Collected us on time to go to Gatwick airport last week & then a very smooth pick up from Gatwick today. The communication has been excellent and both drivers very polite & helpful. Good driving by both. We now use Capital Cars for all our airport drop offs & pick ups. Highly recommend. Andreas Jacovides Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.Best transit. Had to an airport , Adeel as amazing. Highly recommended Melanie Searle Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.Very good service. Driver turned up early for airport Excellent service and lovely clean car. Used them 4/5 times no issues A W Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.Zak best driver there knew all short cuts I am diabetic and he stopped so I could get chocolate knows the roads very well very much enjoyed my journey today Mark Heald Trustindex verifies that the original source of the review is Google.Excellent service. On time and very competent driver.
Licensed Drivers
Thus All our Teams are DBS checked and licensed by the Elmbridge Borough Council ensuring safety and security for all Walton on Thames Airport Transfers.
Reliable Service
Our Heritage & Experience ensures Accuracy from point of booking to destination for all particularly Walton on Thames Airport Transfers.
Competitive Rates
Eventually quality at affordable prices. We aim to transfer you competitively offering you discounts on return journeys on your Walton on Thames Taxis.
Online Booking
Secure Online bookings with 24hr online multilingual support provided by our Live Chat service.
Welcome to Walton Taxis Capital Cars
Walton Taxis with a team of highly experienced staff, we are able to deliver a professional and personal service to all of our clients. We are a professional chauffeur company and we are constantly improving our services and quality in order to meet the needs of our clients in Walton on Thames.
Our clients are our priority therefore, basically we have an ongoing procedure that allows our services to remain to a high consistent standard and be one of the best Taxi companies in Walton on Thames.